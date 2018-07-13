Columnist: Dogs Are Parasites. Internet: Oh, No They Aren't!

When he made the point that dogs are parasites and not man’s best friend, columnist Chris Reed of the San Diego Union-Tribune knew he was being provocative. He even said so in a tweet:
And sure enough, social media did not disappoint. Waves of people posted responses, most of them taking issue with Reed and his point of view:
“This crazy dog love keeps getting more and more costly,” Reed wrote, then noted that the amount of money Americans spent on their pets had more than quadrupled, from $17 billion in 1994 to $69.5 billion in 2017.
“Is that love in your dog’s eyes — or is that the look of a con man sizing up his mark?” Reed wrote.
One animal shelter, the Morris Avenue Refuge in Philadelphia, took a more proactive approach in response to the column: