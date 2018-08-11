NFL player Cameron Jordan has called out President Donald Trump over his criticism of athletes who took a knee in protest against police brutality and racial injustice during the national anthem before preseason games this week.
On Friday, the New Orleans Saints defensive end used Twitter to claim Trump was a “goober” who was “acting out” like an “overly insecure prepubescent child.” Jordan also asked Trump for a statement on this weekend’s scheduled white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in Washington, D.C.
Check out Jordan’s tweets below:
Trump has not responded to the athlete’s posts. But he did react furiously on Friday after the Miami Dolphins’ Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson knelt during the anthem before their previous night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
San Francisco 49ers former player Colin Kaepernick was the first player to protest by taking a knee during the anthem in 2016.
Last year, Trump used a stump speech in Alabama to attack players who’d emulated Kaepernick. He asked the audience at a rally if they would “love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired’?”
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a kneeling protest ban in May. The new rule is yet to come into play, however, following the filing of an objection to the policy by the NFL Players Association.