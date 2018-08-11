NFL player Cameron Jordan has called out President Donald Trump over his criticism of athletes who took a knee in protest against police brutality and racial injustice during the national anthem before preseason games this week.

On Friday, the New Orleans Saints defensive end used Twitter to claim Trump was a “goober” who was “acting out” like an “overly insecure prepubescent child.” Jordan also asked Trump for a statement on this weekend’s scheduled white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in Washington, D.C.

Check out Jordan’s tweets below:

Guy who won the presidential election... how about we get a statement on the “unite the right” rally 2 being held in DC this weekend... a yr after the first one in Charlottesville??? https://t.co/uPSLYkB2z5 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 10, 2018

Only way to say it. What a Goober. He is who I thought he was. Guy is 70+ yr old acting out in what was once the highest respected political position, as a overly insecure prepubescent child... — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 10, 2018

He won’t govern himself, give him a mentor? Right, members of his cabinet left on their own accord or were dismissed accordingly... But what do I know I’m just a guy who should stick to football 🚶‍♂️ — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 10, 2018

Trump has not responded to the athlete’s posts. But he did react furiously on Friday after the Miami Dolphins’ Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson knelt during the anthem before their previous night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

The NFL players are at it again - taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

.....Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

San Francisco 49ers former player Colin Kaepernick was the first player to protest by taking a knee during the anthem in 2016.

Last year, Trump used a stump speech in Alabama to attack players who’d emulated Kaepernick. He asked the audience at a rally if they would “love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired’?”