NFL Reportedly Fires Referee Hugo Cruz After Bad Call

ASSOCIATED PRESS Hugo Cruz was in his fourth year as an NFL referee.

An NFL referee whose blown call in a recent game led to a touchdown just lost his stripes.

Hugo Cruz, in a move ESPN called “highly unusual,” reportedly was fired Thursday for poor performance.

The dismissal marked the first time the league has sacked a referee for shoddy work during a season in the “Super Bowl era,” according to the sports network.

The league hasn’t publicly announced its decision, but several outlets have reported it. A “person familiar with the firing” confirmed the dismissal to The Associated Press.

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from the NFL.

Cruz was cut for his job performance in general, according to ESPN, but one blown call may have sealed his fate. He was canned less than two weeks after missing a “blatant” penalty in the Los Angeles Chargers-Cleveland Browns game on Oct. 14, For The Win wrote.

The fourth-year official failed to flag a false-start by Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers then threw a touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams.

The NFL has fired down judge Hugo Cruz, who missed a clear false start on #Chargers OT Russell Okung in Week 6, per @footballzebras. This is the first time in the Super Bowl era that the NFL has fired an official in the middle of the regular season.pic.twitter.com/cmLpOD7BKC — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 25, 2018

Cruz did not work the following week.

The NFL Referees Association promised to challenge what it called a “reckless decision.”