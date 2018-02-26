News Anchor Has To Wing It When Pink Bird Flies On Her Head

TV news is really for the birds sometimes.
Just ask Nichelle Medina, who co-hosts the morning news on San Diego station KFMB.
On Friday, Medina was doing a tease for an upcoming segment with the San Diego Zoo Safari Park when one of the guests literally flew in for a cameo right on cue, according to Inside Edition.
The unexpected guest was “Sophie,” a 10-year-old scarlet Ibis who flew in when Medina said: “Good for weeding your garden of bugs.”
When the bird landed on her noggin, she immediately winged this line: “Or flying onto my head.”
Medina’s co-anchor, Eric Kahnert, was impressed by the bird’s impeccable timing.
“How’s that for an introduction?” he asked.
Sophie managed to be removed from Medina’s head before it could build a nest.
For her part, the anchorwoman tried to see the positives from her impromptu Ibis interaction by pointing out it was a nice scalp massage.
“I needed that,” she quipped.
The video has started to go viral, something that Kahnert thought was ironic.