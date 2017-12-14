Nick Jonas Wants To Find Forever Homes For These Adorable Rescue Puppies

Pop star Nick Jonas joined “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert in trying to find homes for rescue puppies on Wednesday.

Jonas and Colbert told flattering lies about the adorable dogs from New York’s North Shore Animal League in a bid to get them adopted in time for the holidays.

“Vixen knows all the important commands, including ‘sit,’ ‘stay’ and ‘keep the car running while I rob this bank,’” Jonas joked about one pup described as a “hound mix.”