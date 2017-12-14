COMEDY
Nick Jonas Wants To Find Forever Homes For These Adorable Rescue Puppies

Can he make their holiday dreams come true?
By Lee Moran

Pop star Nick Jonas joined “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert in trying to find homes for rescue puppies on Wednesday.

Jonas and Colbert told flattering lies about the adorable dogs from New York’s North Shore Animal League in a bid to get them adopted in time for the holidays.

“Vixen knows all the important commands, including ‘sit,’ ‘stay’ and ‘keep the car running while I rob this bank,’” Jonas joked about one pup described as a “hound mix.”

Check out the other little lies they told for the greater good above.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
