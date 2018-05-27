Nicki Minaj Has Relationship Advice For You: 'Queen, Know Your Worth'

Sit down, because Nicki Minaj has a lot to tell you about relationships and not doing things just for the ’gram.

“#Queen, know your worth. I’ve been proposed to 3 times; asked by 4 boyfriends to have their child. Being emotionally, mentally, or physically abused just to crack a fake smile on the gram & show off a ring is not happiness. Being cheated on, humiliated, belittled… for the gram?” the rapper said on Twitter on Saturday.

Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

Minaj’s new album, aptly named “Queen,” comes out in August.

The thread continued with her telling queens everywhere that their significant others “can’t make or break you,” and she appeared to offer a nudge to people in toxic relationships, saying “being equally yoked is what you should strive for.”

#Queen, know your worth. You were a Queen before him. You’ll be a Queen after him. He can’t make or break you. Being equally yoked is what you should strive for. Spirituality is key. Once your spirit can soar on its own, then you are ready to “allow” him the privilege of ur time. — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2018

The “Chun Li” rapper goes on about toxic individuals and calls out people in power who abuse their privilege, likely in a nod to the #MeToo movement:

Having men treat you like dog shit because they’re famous or have money is the new era we live in. Word to the gram. Arguing w|other women while defending your abuser is the new era. Word to the gram. #Queen 8|10|18 — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2018

Minaj has previously dated rappers like Meek Mill and Nas, and was even most recently rumored ― though falsely ― to be dating Eminem. As for who her “new boy” is? We’re not sure, but it’s clearly already over. Another tweet from Minaj in the thread remarked on her “new found freedom.”

New boy asked if I could have his baby in a year & a half. On God I said: “ain’t pushin out his babies til he buy da rock”. Then I busted out laughing. He said: “I’ll put a ring on it. I’ll do anything it takes”. Yet all I could think of his how much I love my new found freedom. — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2018

In response to her “girl talk,” Young Money label mate Mack Maine tweeted that Minaj is bringing about “breakup season.”

In true Nicki fashion, she shot back, saying people need to appreciate the women they have or “EXIT!”

When I tell you I hate Mack. 🤣 I can’t even have serious girl talk cuz here he go. I had to school him the other day & defend ALL WOMEN! Chile! NOTTTT on my watch!!!!! Queen SZN is HERE!!!! If you not appreciating the goodT woman you have, EXIT! Cuz she bout to know her worth 🤧 https://t.co/0tOdOFsIsV — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2018