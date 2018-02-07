Nicole Eggert Files Police Report Of Sexual Abuse Against Scott Baio

Nicole Eggert filed a police report on Tuesday against former “Charles in Charge” costar Scott Baio ― after he dared her to do so. The actress told Los Angeles detectives that Baio sexually abused her when she was a minor, according to Eggert’s lawyer.

LAPD detectives interviewed Eggert for about two hours, TMZ reported.

“Nicole answered all of their questions and told her story of sexual abuse by Scott Baio when she was a minor,” her attorney, Lisa Bloom, told the New York Daily News in a statement. “We appreciate the Los Angeles police detectives’ interest in this case, and we will fully cooperate with their investigation.”

Last month Eggert accused Baio on social media and in television interviews of sexually assaulting her when she was underage. She said Baio, who is 11 years older, digitally penetrated her when she was 14, and had intercourse with her when she was 17.

Baio has denied the claims, saying he and Eggert had consensual sex when she was 18. He has repeatedly told Eggert to file a police report, and wrote in a Facebook post Jan. 28 that his lawyers “requested” that she go to the police.

Alex Wong via Getty Images Scott Baio, pictured in 2016 at the Republican National Convention, said he had sex with Nicole Eggert when she was 18.

Bloom said associates of Eggert witnessed Baio’s “inappropriate behavior” when her client was underage. “We provided those names to the police today,” Bloom said.

A rep for Baio told TMZ: “We’ve been demanding since last year that Nicole Eggert bring her story to the authorities. It’s good that she finally has, even if it’s part of a publicity campaign. Perhaps she can explain to them her ever-changing story.”

NBC via Getty Images Nicole Eggert, appearing on Megyn Kelly's show in January, said Baio told her not to tell anyone or else the show would be canceled.

Eggert also claimed that Baio told her to keep quiet about the assault when the 1980s sitcom was on the air lest the show be canceled and he be jailed.

“It took Nicole a long time to come to the decision that she wanted to let the world know what Scott Baio did to her and it’s been very freeing for her to finally talk about what happened,” a rep for Eggert told the New York Post. “Nicole is very happy that the report is done and she looks forward to seeing how they handle the investigation.”