All Hail Nicole Kidman, Who Won A Deserved Emmy For 'Big Little Lies'

The Year of Kidman continues.

Nicole Kidman won an Emmy on Sunday for her remarkable performance as a domestic abuse victim on “Big Little Lies,” confirming that one of the world’s chief movie stars is now a television goddess, too.

Kidman, who took home an Oscar for “The Hours” in 2003, delivered one of the year’s best performances ― and one of the best of her career ― on the HBO limited series. Her sterling 2017 began with an Oscar nomination for “Lion” and has continued with praise for her roles in “Big Little Lies,” Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled,” the ongoing second season of “Top of the Lake” and next month’s “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.” She’s also appeared in “How to Talk to Girls at Parties” and “The Upside,” which premiered at the Cannes and Toronto film festivals, respectively.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Kidman dedicated her Emmy to husband Keith Urban and their two children, Sunday and Faith. She ended her speech with a word of awareness for victims of violence.

“We’ve shone a light on domestic abuse,” she said. “It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy, and by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more. So thank you, thank you, thank you. I bow down to you.”