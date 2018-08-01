Nicole Kidman To Play Gretchen Carlson In Film About Fox News’ Roger Ailes: Report

Nicole Kidman is reportedly in talks to play former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson in a movie about the network’s disgraced and now-deceased chairman Roger Ailes.
In a story first reported by Variety, Kidman may play Carlson in “Fair And Balanced,” an upcoming film about Ailes’ troublesome legacy at the Fox as seen through the eyes of the women who worked with him.
In 2016, Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes and won a $20 million settlement. Her actions also prompted other females at the network to come forward with other allegations of sexual misconduct.
Since then, she has become an outspoken anti-sexual harassment advocate.
Carlson commented on the possible casting move Wednesday on Twitter:
“Austin Powers” director Jay Roach is set to lead the film, which will feature Charlize Theron as former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly. In her memoir, Kelly accused Ailes of sexually harassing her when she was at the network.
“Fair And Balanced” isn’t the only production about Ailes in the works.
In June, it was announced that Russell Crowe will play the Fox News chief in an eight-episode limited series for Showtime.