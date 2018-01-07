Nicole Kidman Said The Sweetest Thing To Keith Urban In Her Golden Globes Speech

Can Nicole Kidman make an acceptance speech without leaving us in tears?

At the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, the Australian actress won the trophy for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her dazzling performance in HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

After thanking a host of women who’ve inspired her, Kidman turned her attention to husband Keith Urban, who watched proudly from the audience.

“When my cheek is against yours, everything melts away. I love you,” Kidman said.

The Oscar winner opened her speech by celebrating “the power of women” and honoring her “Big Little Lies” co-stars, especially co-executive producer Reese Witherspoon, who she said shares this award.

“We did this because of our friendship, our creative union and our support of each other. And I love you.” Kidman said. “Laura Dern, Shailene, Zoe ― we sat at a table and pledged allegiance to each other and commitment to each other, and this is ours to share. Wow, the power of women.”

“This character I played represents something that is the center of our conversation right now: abuse … Let’s keep the convo alive,” she added.

Kidman also took to honor her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, for empowering her at an early age.

“My momma was an advocate for the women’s movement when I was growing up, and because of her I’m standing here. My achievements are her achievements.”