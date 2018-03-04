Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Have A 'Practical Magic' Moment At The Oscars

An impromptu “Practical Magic” reunion took place at the Oscars Sunday when Nicole Kidman joined her co-star in that 1998 film, Sandra Bullock, on the red carpet.

Bullock was being interviewed by ABC when Kidman appeared from behind. The Oscar winners shared a warm embrace before recalling their experience playing witch sisters Gillian (Kidman) and Sally (Bullock) Owens 20 years ago.

“We were talking about when we shot together and we asked her to get the tequila,” Bullock, who looked stunning in a black-and-gold Louis Vuitton gown, said. Gesturing toward Kidman, she added, “She came back with her own tequila but we drank it anyway. We were a little drunk.”

“I love that movie,” Kidman, in blue Armani Privé, said. “I showed that movie to my kids. It’s a little above their [level of understanding] ... But we’re really good sisters.”

Twitter was justifiably living for the surprise reunion.

the #oscars pre-show ended as all oscar pre-shows should: with a very surprised Nicole Kidman telling Sandra Bullock that she actually likes PRACTICAL MAGIC. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) March 5, 2018

Thanks to Nicole and Sandra’s brave words, I finally feel safe to come out of the closet and admit that I love Practical Magic too!!#Oscars — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) March 5, 2018

I don't watch the Red Carpet but I tuned in just in time to witness Nicole Kidman sneak up on Sandra Bullock and they ignored the interviewer and just began chatting about how much they like Practical Magic (one of my all time faves) so now I'm in a great mood to watch the Oscars — Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) March 5, 2018

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock talking about how much they love Practical Magic and show it to their kids just made my year/decade/life. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) March 5, 2018

Bullock returns to the big screen in June in the hotly anticipated “Ocean’s 8,” the female-led follow up to the “Ocean’s Eleven” trilogy.