Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Have A 'Practical Magic' Moment At The Oscars

An impromptu “Practical Magic” reunion took place at the Oscars Sunday when Nicole Kidman joined her co-star in that 1998 film, Sandra Bullock, on the red carpet.
Bullock was being interviewed by ABC when Kidman appeared from behind. The Oscar winners shared a warm embrace before recalling their experience playing witch sisters Gillian (Kidman) and Sally (Bullock) Owens 20 years ago.
“We were talking about when we shot together and we asked her to get the tequila,” Bullock, who looked stunning in a black-and-gold Louis Vuitton gown, said. Gesturing toward Kidman, she added, “She came back with her own tequila but we drank it anyway. We were a little drunk.”
“I love that movie,” Kidman, in blue Armani Privé, said. “I showed that movie to my kids. It’s a little above their [level of understanding] ... But we’re really good sisters.”
Twitter was justifiably living for the surprise reunion.
Bullock returns to the big screen in June in the hotly anticipated “Ocean’s 8,” the female-led follow up to the “Ocean’s Eleven” trilogy.
Kidman, meanwhile, will be seen opposite Russell Crowe and Lucas Hedges in “Boy Erased,” based on Garrard Conley’s memoir about his experiences in a gay conversion therapy camp.