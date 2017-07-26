Nicole Kidman's Semi-Sheer Outfit Will Make You Do A Double Take

Nicole Kidman is a vision in black.

The actress pulled out an all-black look for a “Big Little Lies” event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Kidman paired a sheer black top and a black bra with a semi-sheer lace skirt and strappy stilettos.

She pulled the look together with a red lip and wore her hair wavy:

FilmMagic via Getty Images Nicole Kidman arrives at HBO's "Big Little Lies" FYC at DGA Theater on July 25 in Los Angeles, CA.

FilmMagic via Getty Images Picture perfect.

She was joined on the red carpet by fellow “Big Little Lies” stars Reese Witherspoon and Alexander Skarsgård and the show’s director, Jean-Marc Vallée.

FilmMagic via Getty Images All our faves in one place!

Recently, Kidman sported a very different look during a cover shoot for the U.K-based Love magazine.

The Australian actress donned a cowboy hat, white T-shirt and red chaps throughout the shoot and admitted that even she thought the shoot was a departure from her usual aesthetic.

LOVE MAGAZINE So edgy.

“I thought about this shoot afterwards. I was like, ‘What was I doing?,’” Kidman told the magazine. ”‘I lost my mind! How are the shots? Do they look crazy?’”

