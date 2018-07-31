ENTERTAINMENT
This Big Spider Was Not A Big Problem For Nicole Kidman To Deal With

Glad someone took care of it.
By Lee Moran

Many people may run for the hills if a gigantic spider began stalking their swimming pool.

Not Nicole Kidman. The actress is clearly made of much sterner stuff.

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on

In the above video Kidman shared online Monday, she follows what appears to be a tarantula as it scuttles around the pool. Her children scream out in fear in the background. The clip then cuts to Kidman holding aloft a jar, containing the now captured critter inside.

“I’m having to take care of this spider. Help!” she says to the camera, with a smile. It’s not clear how Kidman caught the spider, or even if she really did the deedbut she said it was later “released unharmed and healthy.”

We’re just glad she had her eyes wide open for this one.

