This Big Spider Was Not A Big Problem For Nicole Kidman To Deal With

Many people may run for the hills if a gigantic spider began stalking their swimming pool.

Not Nicole Kidman. The actress is clearly made of much sterner stuff.

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Jul 29, 2018 at 11:41am PDT

In the above video Kidman shared online Monday, she follows what appears to be a tarantula as it scuttles around the pool. Her children scream out in fear in the background. The clip then cuts to Kidman holding aloft a jar, containing the now captured critter inside.

“I’m having to take care of this spider. Help!” she says to the camera, with a smile. It’s not clear how Kidman caught the spider, or even if she really did the deed, but she said it was later “released unharmed and healthy.”