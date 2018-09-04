Haters Mocked For Wrecking Their Own Nike Stuff To Protest Kaepernick Deal

Nike’s announcement on Monday that it plans to make Colin Kaepernick the face of its 30th-anniversary campaign was met with plenty of cheers and jeers.
While many supporters of the former 49ers quarterback took to social media to congratulate him, some conservatives said they have had enough. Before they were angry over the protests Kaepernick launched in which players took a knee during the national anthem to call attention to police brutality and racial injustice. Now, they’re calling for a boycott of Nike for choosing him as their spokesman.
Others took their anger to a dramatic new level, threatening to destroy their own Nike items and even sharing images of the damage:
Others, however, only saw consumers destroying merchandise they had already paid for ― and were having a field day pointing that out: