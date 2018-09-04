Haters Mocked For Wrecking Their Own Nike Stuff To Protest Kaepernick Deal

Nike’s announcement on Monday that it plans to make Colin Kaepernick the face of its 30th-anniversary campaign was met with plenty of cheers and jeers.

While many supporters of the former 49ers quarterback took to social media to congratulate him, some conservatives said they have had enough. Before they were angry over the protests Kaepernick launched in which players took a knee during the national anthem to call attention to police brutality and racial injustice. Now, they’re calling for a boycott of Nike for choosing him as their spokesman.

Others took their anger to a dramatic new level, threatening to destroy their own Nike items and even sharing images of the damage:

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018

Hey #Nike . I don't wear politics or anything related to #ColinKaepernick I no longer buy 5 to 6 pairs per year of Air Monarch Black size 9 anymore either. Just do it? I did. I set my bunions free. #RemovetheSwoosh pic.twitter.com/68UuGMmIaD — Twentyoz (@Twentyoz_) September 3, 2018

Others, however, only saw consumers destroying merchandise they had already paid for ― and were having a field day pointing that out:

Going one step further and no longer worshiping Nike as my goddess of victory. Will ONLY recognize Victoria, her Roman counterpart. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/dC5vi4NyE6 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 4, 2018

I just wrote “NIKE” on twenty dollar bills and burned them to own the libs. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 4, 2018

The same group who pretends to care for vets, then voted for a corrupt sexual predator because he pretends care for vets, are currently destroying Nike product they purchased, products that could very well be donated to homeless vets. Makes you think, doesn’t it? — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 4, 2018

[extremely Fox News grandparent voice] well I certainly will not be buying any more Air Jorbans — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) September 4, 2018

somewhere out there there’s a conservative student athlete absolutely sobbing as he burns his nike elite socks — James (@CaucasianJames) September 4, 2018

I haven't seen nothing but outlet, discontinued, Kohl's NIKE burned. Lol https://t.co/8X1h27aJ7L — Robert Littal (@BSO) September 4, 2018

Republicans are boycotting Nike because of an ad. Some are even ripping the logo off from their clothes and are in uproar because they sponsor Colin Kaepernick. But liberals are the “snowflakes” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Emma (@Emma_Rafter) September 4, 2018

Nike’s marketing department watching folks buy their socks to cut them #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/64V8aSXisU — LEI (@HoodieLei) September 4, 2018

Big mistake by Nike, they just lost the HUGE athletic racist market. — ShowerBeerTime (@ShowerBeerTime) September 4, 2018