Ex-Employees Sue Nike For Gender Discrimination

The suit, which alleges the athletic apparel company pays and promotes women less than men and fosters a hostile workplace for women, is the latest accusation about a problematic Nike corporate culture. Earlier this year, 11 top executives were ousted after reports of harassment and bullying behavior.

The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon, also alleges Nike didn’t punish male workers for sexual and verbal harassment. The plaintiffs attributed the problematic policies and practices to a lack of top female leadership.

“A small group of high-level executives who are majority male” have permitted the hostile work environment, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs — Kelly Cahill, Sarah Johnston, Samantha Phillips and Tracee Cheng — say they were paid less than male colleagues for doing equal work, received fewer promotion opportunities and found that Nike human resources department was largely unresponsive to their repeated complaints. The group has accused Nike of violating the federal and state equal pay laws, as well as the Oregon Equality Act.

Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Women’s career trajectories are blunted because they are marginalized and passed over for promotions. Nike judges women more harshly than men, which means lower salaries, smaller bonuses, and fewer stock options,” the lawsuit reads.