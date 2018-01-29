MSNBC Host Calls Out Nikki Haley For Hypocritical Grammy Tweet

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle had little patience for United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s criticism that the 2018 Grammy Awards were ruined with politics.

Haley was annoyed by a skit Sunday night in which artists and others, including Hillary Clinton, read lines from Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. The ambassador tweeted that the awards show had spoiled “great music with trash.”

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

Ruhle pointed out the hypocrisy of someone in the Trump administration making such a critique on her Monday morning show.

“Is she aware that the president himself went after Jay-Z this weekend?” Ruhle said. “He goes after ‘SNL.’ He goes after average TV ratings, and let me remind you, he goes after the NFL.”

If it is not acceptable to bring politics to awards shows, why does @realDonaldTrump go after @nbcsnl, Jay-Z, general tv network ratings? Which is it https://t.co/k56ymsQ6Dg — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) January 29, 2018

President Donald Trump regularly tweets insults aimed at members of the media and entertainment industries. His targets have ranged from Meryl Streep to network ratings to, as Ruhle noted, Jay-Z, whom he went after this past weekend for saying the president should respect others.

“So how does Nikki Haley say, Grammys are ruined because politics are in the mix?” Ruhle continued. “The president has put politics in everything, including our breakfast cereal.”

Artists including John Legend also pounced on Haley’s attack. People pointed out that music and politics have always been linked.

You chose to work for a buffoon. I hope it was worth it. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 29, 2018

Art and politics are joined at the hip. Always have been. The First Amendment protects artistic impression, political and otherwise.



It's sad that you, as a member of the Presidential Cabinet, can't see that. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) January 29, 2018