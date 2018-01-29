MSNBC Host Calls Out Nikki Haley For Hypocritical Grammy Tweet

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle had little patience for United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s criticism that the 2018 Grammy Awards were ruined with politics.
Haley was annoyed by a skit Sunday night in which artists and others, including Hillary Clinton, read lines from Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. The ambassador tweeted that the awards show had spoiled “great music with trash.”
Ruhle pointed out the hypocrisy of someone in the Trump administration making such a critique on her Monday morning show.
“Is she aware that the president himself went after Jay-Z this weekend?” Ruhle said. “He goes after ‘SNL.’ He goes after average TV ratings, and let me remind you, he goes after the NFL.”
President Donald Trump regularly tweets insults aimed at members of the media and entertainment industries. His targets have ranged from Meryl Streep to network ratings to, as Ruhle noted, Jay-Z, whom he went after this past weekend for saying the president should respect others.
“So how does Nikki Haley say, Grammys are ruined because politics are in the mix?” Ruhle continued. “The president has put politics in everything, including our breakfast cereal.”
Artists including John Legend also pounced on Haley’s attack. People pointed out that music and politics have always been linked.
Check out Ruhle’s full reaction in the video above.