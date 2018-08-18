Watergate Figure John Dean Says McGahn Was Smart To Cooperate With Mueller

McGahn is “doing exactly the right thing, not merely to protect himself, but to protect his client. And his client is not Donald Trump; his client is the office of the president,” said Dean, who was White House counsel under Richard Nixon.

He also said McGahn was smart to make an early move and avoid the risk of being blamed for an ypotential illegalities by Trump.

“I think there is good reason for McGahn to believe that Trump would throw him under the bus, since Trump throws almost everyone under the bus,” Dean said. “Self preservation is a real motive.”

McGahn is doing right! https://t.co/qqzhZRAFlY — John Dean (@JohnWDean) August 18, 2018

Dean was in a similar situation during the Watergate scandal. He ended up pleading guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice, but also ultimately cooperated with prosecutors. McGahn told people that he wanted to avoid Dean’s fate, according to the Times.

Dean said that Nixon, just as Trump reportedly does, treated the White House counsel as his own personal attorney.

The difference between the presidents, Dean tweeted Saturday, is that Nixon was “generally very competent,” even though he “bungled and botched” his handling of Watergate. Trump, on the other hand, is a “total incompetent” who is also “bungling and botching his handling of Russiagate,” he tweeted.

Dean also noted that unlike Nixon “Trump won’t leave willingly or graciously.”

Nixon, generally very competent, bungled and botched his handling of Watergate. Trump, a total incompetent, is bungling and botching his handling of Russiagate. Fate is never kind to bunglers and/or botchers! Unlike Nixon, however, Trump won’t leave willingly or graciously. — John Dean (@JohnWDean) August 18, 2018

Dean had one more piece of advice Thursday for Trump’s staff: Get out while you still can: