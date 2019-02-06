No Charges In Police Killing Of Mall Shopper Mistaken For Shooter

ASSOCIATED PRESS April Pipkins holds a photograph of her deceased son, Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr., who was fatally shot by police after being mistaken for a gunman in a Hoover, Alabama, mall.

The fatal police shooting of an armed Alabama man after he was mistaken for a mall shooter in November was “justified and not criminal,” authorities said Tuesday.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall decided that the Hoover, Alabama, officer who fatally shot 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” F. Bradford Jr. will not be criminally charged in the Thanksgiving night shooting.

The officer, who was not identified, mistakenly targeted Bradford after he was seen running toward one of the shooting victims while holding a handgun.

Warning: The video below may be graphic to some viewers.

The officer’s actions “were reasonable under the circumstances and were consistent with his training and nationally-accepted standards for ‘active shooter’ scenarios,” Marshall’s report states.

The officer identified Bradford “as an immediate deadly threat to innocent civilians and thus shot Bradford to eliminate the threat.”

Surveillance video released from inside the Riverchase Galleria mall shows people running shortly after police say shooting suspect Erron Brown, 20, opened fire, wounding a 12-year-old and an 18-year-old.

Bradford appears in the video’s frame and after a brief pause runs in the opposite direction that people are fleeing. After taking several steps he collapses to the ground and his handgun slides to the floor ahead of him. At least one police officer can be seen approaching him from behind with a firearm drawn.

An autopsy on Bradford showed that he was shot three times from behind.

Though the mall’s policy forbids handguns, Bradford’s father, Emantic Bradford Sr., said his son had a permit to carry a concealed weapon.