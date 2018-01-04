No, Really: A Free Cryptocurrency Exchange in 2018

https://cryptohydra.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Cobinhood.jpg

2017 was the year of cryptocurrencies. And if you invested in them, it was probably a good year for you, as well.

If you’re a swing trader, day trader, or just a general investor in any of these cryptocurrencies, your payout was probably substantial. But, you likely paid out a good amount of those profits in trade fees, as well.

Think of all that money lost to the exchange...

The Problem With Exchanges: High Percentage Trade Fees

Businesses in the financial sector tend to make a lot of money. Cryptocurrency exchanges are no different.

Coinbase, one of the simplest, cleanest exchanges takes a 1.5% fee to buy Bitcoin from their site.

Their sister site, Gdax, features trade rates of 0.25%. If you have $10,000 in the exchange. If you make 10 trades a month, you’re out $250, or 2.5% of your base investment. Make 100 trades in a month? You’ve now lost $2,500, or 25% of your base. The same is true for many of the other popular platforms, as well

For a time, the best option was to go with Binance. The Shanghai-based exchange has the distinct advantage of only charging a 0.10% per trade. That’s significantly less than most other major players. Given the example above, you would only pay out $100 (1%) or $1,000 (10%) in fees, respectively.

But 10% (or even 1%) is still a good chunk of your overall bankroll. And when you factor in the taxes you have to pay on your winnings, your profits dwindle all too quickly.

That opportunity spawned the existence of Cobinhood, the first 100% free cryptocurrency exchange. Sound too good to be true? I did a deep dive into it to see if it lived up to the hype. Here’s what I found.

What Is Cobinhood And Why Should I Care?

Cobinhood launched December of 2017 with one goal:.Create a cryptocurrency exchange with zero fees.

Taking a page out of the book of the zero-fee stock trading site Robinhood, Cobinhood’s value prop is just that: it’s free. There are no instances of fine print or “fees that aren’t actually fees”. They are the genuine article and do exactly what they advertise.

The wise skeptic now asks: well, how do they make money? Good question. This is their most brilliant attribute. Rather than collecting money off of the fees of traders, they underwrite new ICOs that want to be featured on their exchange. Cobinhood takes a certain percentage of these new ICO to finance the operation. That’s how they locked in Cybermiles.

That means that the everyday crypto trader gets to play for free.

The Good Of Cobinhood

There’s not much to say that wasn’t said above. It’s a free, cryptocurrency exchange.

It features two of the biggest players, BTC and ETH, as well as their house coin, the COB. Soon, it will also feature CMT (Cybermiles) as well.

The exchange itself is one of the best-looking and most straight-forward of the hundred or so that exist today. They have a strict verification process to ensure security and protection of assets.

The COB itself has been doing quite well, rising 560% from USD 0.05 to USD 0.28 (at the point this article was written) since its inception in October.

This could very well be the future of crypto trading.

What Still Needs Work

Nothing is perfect, and Cobinhood is no different. The platform as a whole suffers from a few issues, all of which stem from being the new kid in school.

For starters, getting verified in the early days took days (not hours). That’s not unique to Cobinhood, but you won’t have full access and freedom of the exchange until you’re verified.

In addition, it’s not a super popular exchange yet. Granted, it’s less than a month old, but it’s going to take time before it builds up a massive presence and becomes a force to be reckoned with. On the plus, that does give anyone entering now an edge as an early adopter.

And lastly, you’re limited to only trading the aforementioned four coins (BTC, ETH, COB, and CMT). Of course, that will change in the future, but it has yet to have access to the versatility that a platform like Binance does.

Conclusions

Cobinhood is making a bold move by entering the cryptocurrency arena as a free contender. But, as we’ve seen in the world of crypto, the bold players tend to reap the benefits.