Not A Single Woman Made Forbes' Top 100 Highest-Paid Athletes Of 2018

Forbes magazine’s estimate of the world’s top 100 highest-paid athletes in 2018 is quite the boys club.

For the first time since 2010, no female athletes made the list, which Forbes dubbed “an all-male affair.” Tennis star Serena Williams was the only woman to make the prestigious list last year, but dropped off after taking time to give birth to her daughter Olympia.

Williams ranked 51st on the 2017 list, earning an estimated $27 million between endorsement deals and prize money. Forbes estimated that in the last 12 months as of June 1, she earned $18 million, which put her below the 100th athlete on the 2018 list ― NBA player Nicolas Batum, who earned $22.9 million.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. ranked number one, raking in a whopping $275 million during a year that included his highly publicized fight with UFC star Conor McGregor. Mayweather easily won that bout, but McGregor has the solace of ranking number four on the Forbes list, with estimated earnings of $99 million.

Mayweather has had several run-ins with the law for domestic abuse. He was fined $2,500 and sentenced to serve three months in jail after he punched the mother of three of his children in 2010.

Twitter users pointed to the list as a glaring example of the gender pay disparity in sports.

For the first time ever since Forbes started compiling the world's 100 highest paid sportspeople, there is not a single woman in the list. Not one.



What a damning indictment of the enormous disparity between men/women's sport. https://t.co/3O1tu5RTZb — Ben Bloom (@benbloomsport) June 5, 2018

According to Forbes Magazine, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the highest-paid athlete in the world and there are no women in the top 100. Both those facts say a lot about the world of sports. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) June 6, 2018

Forbes noted that joining Williams on the list in some previous years were tennis players Li Na and Maria Sharapova. Na retired in 2014 and Sharapova took a hit after being suspended for 15 months for using a banned substance.