Though your kiddo may choose to chew on his bare feet over the plethora of toys you provide, being armed with the knowledge of what’s in those toys is helpful.

In addition to being practically destined for the landfill, plastic toys are also often made of chemicals like PVC and BPA that many of us would prefer to not be in our baby’s teething rings and building blocks.

Fortunately for new parents, we’re more knowledgable than ever before about what goes into baby products and toys. From trucks made entirely of recycled milk cartons, to plastic-free building blocks with all-natural dyes, there are options out there for your little one that will give you peace of mind.

That’s why we’ve found some of the best non-toxic toys for babies and toddlers you can find on Amazon. Keep reading for our 22 favorite finds below.