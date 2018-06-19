HUFFPOST FINDS
06/19/2018 06:09 pm ET

22 Non-Toxic Toys For Babies And Toddlers On Amazon

A guide to recycled toys, plastic-free toys, and toys made with natural dyes.
By Brittany Nims
evgenyatamanenko via Getty Images

Though your kiddo may choose to chew on his bare feet over the plethora of toys you provide, being armed with the knowledge of what’s in those toys is helpful. 

In addition to being practically destined for the landfill, plastic toys are also often made of chemicals like PVC and BPA that many of us would prefer to not be in our baby’s teething rings and building blocks.

Fortunately for new parents, we’re more knowledgable than ever before about what goes into baby products and toys. From trucks made entirely of recycled milk cartons, to plastic-free building blocks with all-natural dyes, there are options out there for your little one that will give you peace of mind.

That’s why we’ve found some of the best non-toxic toys for babies and toddlers you can find on Amazon. Keep reading for our 22 favorite finds below. 

  • 1 HABA Kringelring Wooden Baby Rattle Clutching Toy
    <a href="https://www.amazon.com/HABA/pages/2593124011?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank"><strong>HABA</strong> products</a
    Amazon
    HABA products are made in Germany with wood, non-toxic plastic, and are free of chemical glues and adhesives. Get the Kringelring here, $13.50.
  • 2 Green Toys Recycling Truck
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Green-Toys/pages/2592987011?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">Green Toys</a></str
    Amazon
    Green Toys are made in the USA entirely of recycle products without BPA and PVC, and are even packaged in 100 percent recyclable cardboard with no twist ties, wrappers or cellophane. Get the Recycling Truck here, $23.
  • 3 Camden Rose Hardwood Circle Stackers Toddler Toy
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Camden-Rose/b/ref=w_bl_hsx_s_lg_web_2586700011?amp=&field-lbr_brands_browse-bin=Camde
    Amazon
    Camden Rose offers natural wooden toys made from quality hardwoods. Get the Circle Stackers here, $30. 
  • 4 Cheengoo Organic Crocheted Fox Ring Rattle
    <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cheengoo/b/ref=bl_dp_s_web_10058740011?amp=&field-lbr_brands_browse-bin=Cheengoo&ie=UTF8&node
    Amazon
    Cheengoo toys are made with completely non-toxic and biodegradable ingredients. Get the crocheted fox ring here, $14. 
  • 5 Green Toys Elephant On Wheels
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Green-Toys/pages/2592987011?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">Green Toys</a></str
    Amazon
    Green Toys are made in the USA entirely of recycle products without BPA and PVC, and are even packaged in 100 percent recyclable cardboard with no twist ties, wrappers or cellophane. Get the elephant here, $10. 
  • 6 HABA Triangles Wooden Teether
    <a href="https://www.amazon.com/HABA/pages/2593124011?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank"><strong>HABA</strong> products</a
    Amazon
    HABA products are made in Germany with wood, non-toxic plastic, and are free of chemical glues and adhesives. Get the wooden triangle teether here, $13.50.
  • 7 PlanToys Bee Hive Preschool
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/PlanToys/pages/2598621011?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">PlanToys</a></strong>
    Amazon
    PlanToys are made from rubber trees that no longer produce latex, as well as chemical-free glue, organic color pigment and water-based dyes. Get the Bee Hive Preschool here, $22.50.
  • 8 Hape Healthy Basics Wooden Play Kitchen Food Set
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/node/6917216011?_encoding=UTF8&amp=&field-lbr_brands_browse-bin=Hape&ref_=bl_d
    Amazon
    Hape creates toys with finishes that are all non-toxic, child safe and of the highest quality. Get the Wooden Kitchen Food Set here, $21.
  • 9 Grimm's 6-Piece Rainbow Stacker
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Grimms-Spiel-and-Holz-Design/b/ref=bl_dp_s_web_9310629011?amp=&field-lbr_brands_brows
    Amazon
    Grimm's Spiel and Holz Design makes natural and sustainable wooden toys with non-toxic, water-based colors. Get the Rainbow Stacker here, $40. 
  • 10 Green Toys My First Keys Baby Toy
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Green-Toys/pages/2592987011?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">Green Toys</a></str
    Amazon
    Green Toys are made in the USA entirely of recycle products without BPA and PVC, and are even packaged in 100 percent recyclable cardboard with no twist ties, wrappers or cellophane. Get the baby keys here, $7. 
  • 11 Hape Walk-Along-Puppy Wooden Pull Toy
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/node/6917216011?_encoding=UTF8&amp=&field-lbr_brands_browse-bin=Hape&ref_=bl_d
    Amazon
    Hape creates toys with finishes that are all non-toxic, child safe and of the highest quality. Get the Walk-Along-Puppy Pull Toy here, $20. 
  • 12 Green Toys My First Tugboat
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Green-Toys/pages/2592987011?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">Green Toys</a></str
    Amazon
    Green Toys are made in the USA entirely of recycle products without BPA and PVC, and are even packaged in 100 percent recyclable cardboard with no twist ties, wrappers or cellophane. Get the tugboat here, $12.
  • 13 Under The Nile Stripes And Brights Scraptopus Toy
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Under-the-Nile/b/ref=w_bl_sl_ap_ap_web_2602941011?amp=&field-lbr_brands_browse-bin=Un
    Amazon
    Under The Nile creates 100 percent organic baby toys and clothes using environmentally sound methods as well as PVC-free and dyes without harsh chemicals. Get the Scraptopus here, $16. 
  • 14 Grimm's Large Stepped Pyramid Wooden Building Blocks Set 100-Piece
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Grimms-Spiel-and-Holz-Design/b/ref=bl_dp_s_web_9310629011?amp=&field-lbr_brands_brows
    Amazon
    Grimm's Spiel and Holz Design makes natural and sustainable wooden toys with non-toxic, water-based colors. Get the Wooden Building Blocks set here, $190. 
  • 15 Green Toys Dish Set
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Green-Toys/pages/2592987011?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">Green Toys</a></str
    Amazon
    Green Toys are made in the USA entirely of recycle products and are even packaged in 100 percent recyclable cardboard with no twist ties, wrappers or cellophane. Get the dish set here, $24. 
  • 16 Hape Gourmet Play Kitchen Starter Set
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/node/6917216011?_encoding=UTF8&amp=&field-lbr_brands_browse-bin=Hape&ref_=bl_d
    Amazon
    Hape creates toys with finishes that are all non-toxic, child safe and of the highest quality. Get the Gourmet Play Kitchen Set here, $20. 
  • 17 Under The Nile Scrappy Cats
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Under-the-Nile/b/ref=w_bl_sl_ap_ap_web_2602941011?amp=&field-lbr_brands_browse-bin=Un
    Amazon
    Under The Nile creates 100 percent organic baby toys and clothes using environmentally sound methods as well as PVC-free and dyes without harsh chemicals. Get the Scrappy Cat here, $14.40. 
  • 18 Green Toys Tide Pool Bath Set
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Green-Toys/pages/2592987011?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">Green Toys</a></str
    Amazon
    Green Toys are made in the USA entirely of recycle products without BPA and PVC, and are even packaged in 100 percent recyclable cardboard with no twist ties, wrappers or cellophane. Get the bath set here, $20. 
  • 19 PlanToys Solid Wood Drum
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/PlanToys/pages/2598621011?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">PlanToys</a></strong>
    Amazon
    PlanToys are made from rubber trees that no longer produce latex, as well as chemical-free glue, organic color pigment and water-based dyes. The the Solid Wood Drum here, $22.50.
  • 20 PlanToys Dancing Alligator
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/PlanToys/pages/2598621011?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">PlanToys</a> </strong
    Amazon
    PlanToys are made from rubber trees that no longer produce latex, as well as chemical-free glue, organic color pigment and water-based dyes. Get the Dancing Alligator here, $22.50.
  • 21 Hape Color And Shape Wooden Block Sorter
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/node/6917216011?_encoding=UTF8&amp=&field-lbr_brands_browse-bin=Hape&ref_=bl_d
    Amazon
    Hape creates toys with finishes that are all non-toxic, child safe and of the highest quality. Get the Wooden Block Sorter here, $13. 
  • 22 Camden Rose Child's Cherry Wood Play Kitchen With Hutch
    <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Camden-Rose/b/ref=w_bl_hsx_s_lg_web_2586700011?amp=&field-lbr_brands_browse-bin=Camde
    Amazon
    Camden Rose offers natural wooden toys made from quality hardwoods. Get the Wood Play Hutch here, $380. 

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
22 Non-Toxic Toys For Babies And Toddlers On Amazon
CONVERSATIONS