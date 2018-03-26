Lawyers For Pulse Nightclub Shooter's Widow Ask Judge To Toss The Case

Lawyers for Noor Salman, the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter who faces life in prison on terrorism charges if convicted, are asking for the case to be dismissed.
In a motion filed late Sunday night, they say the government failed to disclose that Seddique Mateen, the shooter’s father, was an FBI informant from 2005 until June 2016, when the attack occurred.
When Seddique Mateen’s house was searched on the day of the massacre, law enforcement officials found receipts showing he recently transferred money to Turkey and Afghanistan. As a result, a criminal investigation was opened into Seddique Mateen. The status of that case is unclear.
Salman, 31, is charged with aiding and abetting her husband Omar Mateen in his attempt to provide material support to a terrorist organization, and obstruction of justice. She has pleaded not guilty.
The government’s decision to withhold pertinent information “placed Ms. Salman, the jury, and this Court in a dark wood where the search for truth has been thwarted,” her attorneys wrote, referencing Dante’s Inferno. “It is apparent from the Government’s belated disclosure that Ms. Salman has been defending a case without a complete set of facts and evidence that the Government was required to disclose.”
Her attorneys said if they knew about this information, they would have investigated whether Seddique Mateen was involved in or knew about his son’s plans to commit a terror attack.
As part of their case against Salman, prosecutors allege that she texted her husband a “cover story” to tell his parents that night to conceal his plans. It was Ramadan, and the couple had been invited to a dinner at the mosque.
“If ur mom calls say nimo invited you out and noor wants to stay home,” Salman wrote at 5:55 p.m on the evening of the shooting.
Her lawyers, who have characterized this text as Salman simply asking her husband to communicate their plans with his mother, said this new disclosure raises questions about whether a cover story was even necessary.
“If the evidence shows that Seddique had some level of foreknowledge — based on his financial transaction or an affinity for ISIS — such a story would have been completely unnecessary, and Salman’s texting would indicate that she was the dupe and not the provocateur claimed by the Government,” her lawyers wrote.
The Pulse nightclub attack claimed the lives of 49 people, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history at the time. Salman is the only one charged in the crime. Her husband died in a shootout with police after pledging allegiance to ISIS.
The FBI investigated Omar Mateen in 2013, but closed the case after 10 months after concluding that he wasn’t a threat.
Salman’s lawyers have said she was in the dark about his plans, and was a victim of abuse at his hands.
“She was not his partner, she was not his peer, and she certainly was not his confidant,” Salman’s attorney, Linda Moreno, said during opening statements.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.