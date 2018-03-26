Lawyers For Pulse Nightclub Shooter's Widow Ask Judge To Toss The Case

The Pulse nightclub attack claimed the lives of 49 people, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history at the time. Salman is the only one charged in the crime. Her husband died in a shootout with police after pledging allegiance to ISIS.

The FBI investigated Omar Mateen in 2013, but closed the case after 10 months after concluding that he wasn’t a threat.

Salman’s lawyers have said she was in the dark about his plans, and was a victim of abuse at his hands.

“She was not his partner, she was not his peer, and she certainly was not his confidant,” Salman’s attorney, Linda Moreno, said during opening statements.