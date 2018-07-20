Nordstrom Shoppers Are Obsessed With These High-Waist Leggings That Are On Sale

Add these beauties to the list of things future you will thank you for.

One sale item in particular has caught the eye of literally thousands of Nordstrom shoppers. These Zella live in high waist leggings have racked up nearly 4,000 reviews on the site with an almost 5-star rating.

Nordstrom

Made of a unique moisture-wicking fabric designed to keep you cool during your most intense workouts, it’s not hard to see why these leggings are an instant classic. We’ve actually recommended these leggings before, in our roundup of the best figure-flattering leggings for every body type.

In particular, reviewers love their high-waist design, which holds you in and won’t slip during downward dog:

“Very figure flattering! They are high waisted and smooth out the problem areas that most of have. I bought mine in black and plan on wearing them with boots and tunics in the fall. Great buy and price during the annv sale!”

“I love that the leggings are high waisted because it hugs you in all the right areas. The material is thick and not see through. I also like that it is plain so you can either wear it everyday to dress down or you can also dress it up.”

“These leggings are my new favorite. I don’t say that lightly. I just picked them up today and immediately ordered 2 more identical pairs upon putting them on. They are so soft, so flattering, and the perfect weight... Not too thin or thick, but perfectly in the middle where you feel “secured” but not squeezed like a sausage. Definitely flatter the butt.”

“THE. BEST. LEGGINGS. Always pick up a pair of these in the sale. High waisted and do not roll down. Material is thick and not see through at all.”

Normally $54, they’re on sale during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale for under $36. Get moving, because we doubt these will last long.