25 Home Finds Under $50 From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Though we tend to think of Nordstrom as a destination for high-end skincare, trendy fall coats and jackets, and stunning wrap dresses, it’s also an underrated spot for bathroom accessories, kitchen finds, bedding and more.
With Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale going on now through Aug. 5, we’re scooping up on-sale Turkish towels, marble cutting boards, toss pillows and more while they’re marked down. We’ve combed through Nordstrom’s home section to find our favorite discounts.
Below, 25 home finds under $50 on sale at Nordstrom right now:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.