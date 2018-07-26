HUFFPOST FINDS
07/26/2018 11:51 am ET

25 Home Finds Under $50 From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Get Turkish towels, marble cutting boards, toss pillows and more on sale.
By Brittany Nims

Though we tend to think of Nordstrom as a destination for high-end skincare, trendy fall coats and jackets, and stunning wrap dresses, it’s also an underrated spot for bathroom accessories, kitchen finds, bedding and more. 

With Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale going on now through Aug. 5, we’re scooping up on-sale Turkish towels, marble cutting boards, toss pillows and more while they’re marked down. We’ve combed through Nordstrom’s home section to find our favorite discounts.

Below, 25 home finds under $50 on sale at Nordstrom right now:  

  • 1 Rifle Paper Co. Herb Garden Recipe Tin
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $34<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $22<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/rifle-paper-co-h
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $34
    Sale: $22
    Get it here
  • 2 Golden Rabbit Set Of 3 Nesting Mixing Bowls
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $66<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $44<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/golden-rabbit-se
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $66
    Sale: $44
    Get it here
  • 3 Peri Home Fringe Pillow
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $30<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $22<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/peri-home-fringe
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $30
    Sale: $22
    Get it here
  • 4 Nordstrom At Home Chevron Marble & Wood Serving Board
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $60<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $39<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nordstrom-at-hom
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $60
    Sale: $39
    Get it here
  • 5 Dash & Albert Malta Blue Woven Wool Blend Rug
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $30<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $22<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/dash-albert-malt
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $30
    Sale: $22
    Get it here
  • 6 American Atelier Daphne Decanter & Whiskey Glasses
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $60<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $40<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/american-atelier
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $60
    Sale: $40
    Get it here
  • 7 Treasure & Bond Jersey Rope Basket Accent Pillow
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $70<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $46<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/treasure-bond-je
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $70
    Sale: $46
    Get it here
  • 8 Treasure & Bond Large Glass Vase
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $40<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $26<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/treasure-bond-la
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $40
    Sale: $26
    Get it here
  • 9 Linum Home Textiles 'Lucky' Turkish Pestemal Towel
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $34<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $22<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/linum-home-texti
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $34
    Sale: $22
    Get it here
  • 10 Voluspa Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Set
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $48<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $30<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/voluspa-maison-b
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $48
    Sale: $30
    Get it here
  • 11 Serene House Cool Mist Cosmos Scentilizer Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $$0<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $26<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/serene-house-coo
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $$0
    Sale: $26
    Get it here
  • 12 American Atelier Daphne Set Of 4 Stemless Wine Glasses
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $36<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $24<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/american-atelier
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $36
    Sale: $24
    Get it here
  • 13 Era Home Sunburst Wall Mirror
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $48<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $30<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/era-home-sunburs
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $48
    Sale: $30
    Get it here
  • 14 Fringe Studio Saturday & Sunday 17-Month Faux Leather Planner
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $30<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $20<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/fringe-studio-sa
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $30
    Sale: $20
    Get it here
  • 15 Nordstrom At Home Marble Topped Cheese Board & Cheese Knives
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $50<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $30<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nordstrom-at-hom
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $50
    Sale: $30
    Get it here
  • 16 Nordstrom At Home Hydrocotton Bath Towels
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $29<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $21<br>Get them <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nordstrom-at-h
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $29
    Sale: $21
    Get them here
  • 17 Nordstrom At Home Medium Wood Salad Bowl
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $50<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $30<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nordstrom-at-hom
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $50
    Sale: $30
    Get it here
  • 18 Peri Home Iced Ombré Velvet Euro Sham
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $40<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $30<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/peri-home-iced-o
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $40
    Sale: $30
    Get it here
  • 19 Golden Rabbit Pasta Plate
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $18<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $12<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/golden-rabbit-pa
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $18
    Sale: $12
    Get it here
  • 20 Picnic Time 'Piccadilly' Wicker Picnic Basket
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $70<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $46<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/picnic-time-picc
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $70
    Sale: $46
    Get it here
  • 21 Oniva Beachcomber Beach Mat
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $45<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $26<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/oniva-beachcombe
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $45
    Sale: $26
    Get it here
  • 22 Oniva 'Potluck' Casserole Tote
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $28<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $16<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/oniva-potluck-ca
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $28
    Sale: $16
    Get it here
  • 23 Rifle Paper Co. Blush Address Book
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $32<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $20<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/rifle-paper-co-b
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $32
    Sale: $20
    Get it here
  • 24 Nordstrom At Home Large Round Acacia Wood Serving Tray
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $70<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $46<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nordstrom-at-hom
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $70
    Sale: $46
    Get it here
  • 25 Oniva 'X-Grill' Portable Fold-Up BBQ Grill
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $62<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $36<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/oniva-x-grill-po
    Nordstrom
    Normally: $62
    Sale: $36
    Get it here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
