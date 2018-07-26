25 Home Finds Under $50 From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Though we tend to think of Nordstrom as a destination for high-end skincare, trendy fall coats and jackets, and stunning wrap dresses, it’s also an underrated spot for bathroom accessories, kitchen finds, bedding and more.

With Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale going on now through Aug. 5, we’re scooping up on-sale Turkish towels, marble cutting boards, toss pillows and more while they’re marked down. We’ve combed through Nordstrom’s home section to find our favorite discounts.

Below, 25 home finds under $50 on sale at Nordstrom right now:

1 Rifle Paper Co. Herb Garden Recipe Tin Nordstrom Normally : $34

Sale : $22

Get it : $34: $22Get it here

2 Golden Rabbit Set Of 3 Nesting Mixing Bowls Nordstrom Normally : $66

Sale : $44

Get it : $66: $44Get it here

3 Peri Home Fringe Pillow Nordstrom Normally : $30

Sale : $22

Get it : $30: $22Get it here

4 Nordstrom At Home Chevron Marble & Wood Serving Board Nordstrom Normally : $60

Sale : $39

Get it : $60: $39Get it here

5 Dash & Albert Malta Blue Woven Wool Blend Rug Nordstrom Normally : $30

Sale : $22

Get it : $30: $22Get it here

6 American Atelier Daphne Decanter & Whiskey Glasses Nordstrom Normally : $60

Sale : $40

Get it : $60: $40Get it here

7 Treasure & Bond Jersey Rope Basket Accent Pillow Nordstrom Normally : $70

Sale : $46

Get it : $70: $46Get it here

8 Treasure & Bond Large Glass Vase Nordstrom Normally : $40

Sale : $26

Get it : $40: $26Get it here

9 Linum Home Textiles 'Lucky' Turkish Pestemal Towel Nordstrom Normally : $34

Sale : $22

Get it : $34: $22Get it here

10 Voluspa Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Set Nordstrom Normally : $48

Sale : $30

Get it : $48: $30Get it here

11 Serene House Cool Mist Cosmos Scentilizer Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser Nordstrom Normally : $$0

Sale : $26

Get it : $$0: $26Get it here

12 American Atelier Daphne Set Of 4 Stemless Wine Glasses Nordstrom Normally : $36

Sale : $24

Get it : $36: $24Get it here

13 Era Home Sunburst Wall Mirror Nordstrom Normally : $48

Sale : $30

Get it : $48: $30Get it here

14 Fringe Studio Saturday & Sunday 17-Month Faux Leather Planner Nordstrom Normally : $30

Sale : $20

Get it : $30: $20Get it here

15 Nordstrom At Home Marble Topped Cheese Board & Cheese Knives Nordstrom Normally : $50

Sale : $30

Get it : $50: $30Get it here

16 Nordstrom At Home Hydrocotton Bath Towels Nordstrom Normally : $29

Sale : $21

Get them : $29: $21Get them here

17 Nordstrom At Home Medium Wood Salad Bowl Nordstrom Normally : $50

Sale : $30

Get it : $50: $30Get it here

18 Peri Home Iced Ombré Velvet Euro Sham Nordstrom Normally : $40

Sale : $30

Get it : $40: $30Get it here

19 Golden Rabbit Pasta Plate Nordstrom Normally : $18

Sale : $12

Get it : $18: $12Get it here

20 Picnic Time 'Piccadilly' Wicker Picnic Basket Nordstrom Normally : $70

Sale : $46

Get it : $70: $46Get it here

21 Oniva Beachcomber Beach Mat Nordstrom Normally : $45

Sale : $26

Get it : $45: $26Get it here

22 Oniva 'Potluck' Casserole Tote Nordstrom Normally : $28

Sale : $16

Get it : $28: $16Get it here

23 Rifle Paper Co. Blush Address Book Nordstrom Normally : $32

Sale : $20

Get it : $32: $20Get it here

24 Nordstrom At Home Large Round Acacia Wood Serving Tray Nordstrom Normally : $70

Sale : $46

Get it : $70: $46Get it here

25 Oniva 'X-Grill' Portable Fold-Up BBQ Grill Nordstrom Normally: $62

Sale: $36

Get it : $62: $36Get it here