Nordstrom Rack President Apologizes After Store Accuses Three Black Men Of Theft

The president of Nordstrom Rack flew to St. Louis, Missouri, to apologize to three young men, after store employees called the police called on them while they shopped for prom clothes.

Mekhi Lee, Dirone Taylor and Eric Rogers II were shopping at the Rack in Brentwood, Missouri last week when they noticed store employees watching and following them around the store. There was a brief altercation in the retailer when a customer allegedly called them “punks” and asked “are your parents proud of you for what you do?”, according to St. Louis Dispatch.

Vince Talotta via Getty Images A statement from Nordstrom Rack admitted that the store didn't "handle this situation well."

The trio then made a purchase, which Rogers told the publication was “to show them that we’re equal and we didn’t have to steal anything.”

Despite this, the Brentwood Police met them in the parking lot as they were leaving and accused them of theft. An investigation showed that they were innocent, and police let them go without charges.

Brentwood’s chief of police Joseph Spiess told The Washington Post that the department was told “three black men, including one in a blue sweatsuit” were “shoplifting ’handfuls of products.’” Spiess told the publication that the officers listened to the three men and “put the story together.”

“They were satisfied that nothing happened,” said Spiess.

After the incident made waves online over the weekend and beyond, Nordstrom Rack president Geevy Thomas flew to St. Louis to apologize on behalf of the company in person. Critics on Twitter likened the situation to the incident that unfolded last month at a Starbucks in Philadelphia, when cops arrested two black men in the shop after a store manager called authorities on them for “trespassing.”

So in just the past couple weeks, we've had white folk summon police on black folk for no discernible reason at:

➡️ Starbucks (waiting)

➡️ A golf club (golfing too slow)

➡️ An AirBnB (checking out)

➡️ Nordstrom Rack



Am I missing any?



https://t.co/SOhsLGFmUt — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) May 8, 2018

Anybody telling you racism "doesn't exist anymore" is a devil and should be treated as one.



And you did miss one: Police were called on a former white house staffer for moving into his own apartment because he's black. 🖕Nordstrom Rack. https://t.co/aBPvrjb2k1 — DJ Pain 1 (@djpain1) May 8, 2018

And were the Nordstrom Rack employees charged for filing a false police report since the TEENS didn’t steal anything? Hold them as accountable as you want to hold black people. https://t.co/rijvcWKPKf — 📚 ℜ𝔢𝔞𝔡 𝔦𝔫 ℭ𝔬𝔩𝔬𝔲𝔯 📚 (@ReadInColour) May 8, 2018

Nordstrom Rack leadership told St. Louis Dispatch in a statement that they didn’t “handle this situation well” and have “apologized to these young men and their families.”