Norm Macdonald Thinks Me Too Will Lead To A Celebrity 'Sticking A Gun In His Head'

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images Norm McDonald performs in Del Mar, California, in 2017. Discussing the Me Too movement with The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “I do think that at some point it will end with a completely innocent person of prominence sticking a gun in his head and ending it.”

Comedian Norm Macdonald has some pretty bold opinions about the current state of culture.

“I’m happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit,” Macdonald told THR, after criticizing both the left and the right. “It used to be, ‘One hundred women can’t be lying.’ And then it became, ‘One woman can’t lie.’ And that became, ‘I believe all women.’ And then you’re like, ‘What?’ Like, that Chris Hardwick guy I really thought got the blunt end of the stick there.”

Macdonald went on to say that society used to be more forgiving, but “now it’s admit wrongdoing and you’re finished. And so the only way to survive is to deny, deny, deny.”

The 58-year-old comic doesn’t think this is healthy.

“I do think that at some point it will end with a completely innocent person of prominence sticking a gun in his head and ending it,” Macdonald said. “That’s my guess. I know a couple of people this has happened to.”

Though he didn’t name anyone who has contemplated suicide, he did mention his friends Barr, who gave Macdonald his start as a writer on the original “Roseanne,” and Louis C.K., a close friend who wrote the forward for Macdonald’s book, Based on a True Story.

Macdonald said Barr “was just so broken and just crying constantly” after she was fired from ABC for calling former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett an “ape” in a tweet that Macdonald decided to get Louis C.K., who admitted to sexual misconduct with women after a New York Times exposé, to call her.

The two disgraced comedians had a good conversation, according to Macdonald. They gave each other advice that only someone else who had, as he put it, “all their work in their entire life being wiped out in a single day” would understand.

“There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day,” Macdonald said. “Of course, people will go, ‘What about the victims?’ But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that.”