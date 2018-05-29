Trump Confirms North Korean Official Is Headed To New York To Discuss Nuclear Summit

President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday that Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party Central Committee, was on his way to New York to discuss a proposed nuclear summit between the countries.

We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

Trump canceled the summit, which was set to take place on June 12 in Singapore, on Thursday, citing “the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed” in North Korea’s most recent statement. He changed his tune a day later, hinting the summit could still take place.

“We’re talking to them now,” he said Friday. “They very much want to do it. We’d like to do it.”

American and North Korean officials then met at the North-South Korean border on Sunday.

It’s unclear who Kim will be meeting with while in the U.S., though he is the highest-level North Korean official to step foot in the country since 2000. Currently in charge of inter-Korean relations, he was the longtime head of North Korea’s intelligence agency, making him one of leader Kim Jong Un’s most trusted advisers.

South Korea blamed him for the sinking of the Cheonan, a South Korean military ship, in 2010, which killed 46 South Koreans.

He attended the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics earlier this year as part of the North Korean delegation and was photographed sitting next to White House adviser Ivanka Trump during the opening ceremony.