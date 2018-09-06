POLITICS
09/06/2018 12:16 pm ET Updated 1 hour ago

Feds Charge North Korean Programmer In Sony Hack Over Seth Rogen's 'The Interview'

The charges were filed under seal ahead of Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
headshot
By Ryan J. Reilly
Christopher Polk via Getty Images

WASHINGTON ― Justice Department prosecutors have unsealed charges against a North Korean computer programmer in a 2014 hack of Sony Pictures in retaliation for the making of the Seth Rogen comedy “The Interview.”

The charges were first filed under seal ahead of President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June. The feds said that the programmer, Park Jin Hyok, worked at a company that served as a front for North Korean intelligence. Sony canceled the theatrical release of “The Interview,” directed by Rogen and Evan Goldberg. However, the hack generated significant publicity for the film, and it went on to become Sony’s top online movie.

A U.S. official told reporters that while the complaint names just one individual, who was acting on behalf of the North Korean government, it alleges that a number of other unnamed conspirators were involved in the operation.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore in this p
KCNA KCNA / Reuters
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore in this picture released on June 12, 2018.

In unrelated cases, the U.S. has previously charged hackers from Iran as well as hackers in the Chinese military. More recently, special counsel Robert Mueller has brought charges against Russian hackers for interfering in the 2016 election.

John Demers, who heads the Justice Department’s National Security Division, told reporters on Thursday that it was important to call out hacking activities, as the U.S. had done against China, Iran and Russia.

“These activities run afoul of the acceptable norms of state behavior in cyberspace, and the international community must address them when we can,” Demers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ryan Reilly is HuffPost’s senior justice reporter covering the Justice Department, federal law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs. Have a tip? Reach him at ryan.reilly@huffpost.com or on Signal at 202-527-9261.

headshot
Ryan J. Reilly
Senior Justice Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

North Korea Kim Jong Un Seth Rogen The Interview Sony Pictures
Feds Charge North Korean Programmer In Sony Hack Over Seth Rogen's 'The Interview'
CONVERSATIONS