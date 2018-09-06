Feds Charge North Korean Programmer In Sony Hack Over Seth Rogen's 'The Interview'

WASHINGTON ― Justice Department prosecutors have unsealed charges against a North Korean computer programmer in a 2014 hack of Sony Pictures in retaliation for the making of the Seth Rogen comedy “The Interview.”

The charges were first filed under seal ahead of President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June. The feds said that the programmer, Park Jin Hyok, worked at a company that served as a front for North Korean intelligence. Sony canceled the theatrical release of “The Interview,” directed by Rogen and Evan Goldberg. However, the hack generated significant publicity for the film, and it went on to become Sony’s top online movie.

A U.S. official told reporters that while the complaint names just one individual, who was acting on behalf of the North Korean government, it alleges that a number of other unnamed conspirators were involved in the operation.