You Won't Believe North Korean Cheerleaders' New Obsession On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

A certain someone has global appeal in comedy bit.

The antics of the North Korean cheerleading squad at the Winter Olympics just got really weird ― at least in a comedy bit on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday.

Sent by leader Kim Jong Un’s regime in a so-called “charm offensive,” the cheerleaders have been grabbing attention for their synchronized routines and outfit changes.

But one move really pleased Kimmel, and it involved his parking lot security guard-turned-correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez.

Check out the fun above.

