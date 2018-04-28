WEIRD NEWS
Of Course The Historic North And South Korea Summit Is Now An Amusing Meme

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in playing tennis? Check.
By Lee Moran

Friday’s historic meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in proved irresistible to some jokers online.

No sooner had the two leaders pledged to end the Korean War and denuclearize the Korean Peninsula that folks on Reddit’s “Photoshop Battles” thread were reimagining pictures from the encounter in all kinds of amusing ways. And of course U.S. President Donald Trump makes the occasional appearance in the reworked versions.

Check out the responses below and more images from the meeting here.

View post on imgur.com
Neon Korea
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com

