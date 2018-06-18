Northwestern University Rescinds Bill Cosby's Honorary Degree

Northwestern University’s board of trustees voted unanimously on Monday to revoke Bill Cosby ’s honorary degree after the comedian was found guilty of sexual assault in April.

The decision marks the first time the Illinois university has rescinded an honorary degree since its founding in 1851. Cosby was awarded an honorary doctorate of humane letters in 1997.

“Northwestern University is committed to fostering an environment in which all members of its community are safe, secure, and free from sexual misconduct,” Northwestern officials said in a statement provided to The Chicago Tribune. “The University prohibits all forms of sexual misconduct, including but not limited to, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, stalking, dating or domestic violence, and sexual harassment.”