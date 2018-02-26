Actress Emma Chambers, who charmed audiences with roles in the 1999 romantic comedy “Notting Hill” and the BBC series “The Vicar of Dibley,” has died at age 53.

“Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed,” agent John Grant said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Saturday. “At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected.”

Chambers died of “natural causes” on Wednesday, according to her agent, who gave no additional details.

She was perhaps best known for her role in “Notting Hill” as Hugh Grant’s quirky on-screen sibling, Honey, who quickly bonds with his love interest Julia Roberts.

Grant led tributes to Chambers over the weekend, remembering her as a “hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress.”

Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) February 24, 2018

“Notting Hill” screenwriter Richard Curtis also paid his respects.

“We’re obviously terribly sad. She really was a great, great comedy performer and a very fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being,” Curtis said in a statement to EW. “In my work, she worked opposite Dawn French and Julia Roberts, and was more than the measure of the pair of them.”

Chambers, who was born in Doncaster, England, was beloved by British TV fans for her work on the the BBC comedy “The Vicar of Dibley,” which ran for decades.

She won a British Comedy Award for best television actress in 1998 for her role as Alice Tinker, a village church verger, in the sitcom.

Actress Dawn French, who starred alongside Chambers in the series, shared a sweet photo of the two together, and added that she “loved her. A lot.”

I was regularly humped like this by the unique & beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers. I never minded. I loved her. A lot . pic.twitter.com/imzkoyKja9 — Dawn French (@Dawn_French) February 24, 2018

Jon Plowman, executive producer of “The Vicar of Dibley,” described Chambers as “bright and clever,” according to BBC.

“Emma was a gifted comic actress who made any part she played ― no matter how ditzy or other worldly ― look easy,” Plowman said.