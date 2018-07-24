Nude Man Exercising At Planet Fitness 'Thought It Was A Judgment-Free Zone’

Downward-facing no.

A man at a Planet Fitness in New Hampshire took off all his clothes and began doing yoga in the buff, police said.

Eric Stagno, 34, was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct at a Plaistow location of the popular gym chain on Sunday afternoon, the New Hampshire Union Leader reports. He was released on bail for an arraignment on the misdemeanor charges scheduled for Sept. 21.

“The story we got from witnesses was that the guy walked in, stripped down right there in front, left the clothes and belongings at the front desk, walked back and forth across the gym a couple of times and then settled in over at the yoga mats,” police Capt. Brett Morgan told the paper.

When officers arrived, they said they found Stagno in his birthday suit in a “yoga-type position.”

“The only comment he made was that he thought it was a judgment-free zone, apparently referencing their slogan,” Morgan said.

Morgan told the Boston Globe that although the gym was pretty packed with patrons, Stagno kept to himself and seemed unaware that he was upsetting others. He was arrested without incident.

“Some of the comments some witnesses gave were that they felt uncomfortable, disgusted, sick and unsafe,” Morgan told the Globe. “There were more witnesses coming forward than we could take names.”

Some gym customers said they suspected Stagno was under the influence of something.

“To me, it’s like, ‘What did you smoke before you came to the gym?’ No, I don’t think you should be at the gym naked,” gym member Kat Lancaster told New Hampshire news channel WMUR.

Morgan told the Globe the Stagno “did have some drug paraphernalia in his possession,” but it was unclear if he was under the influence.

According to the Planet Fitness website, the chain promises a “Judgment Free Zone,” where members “feel comfortable regardless of their fitness level.”