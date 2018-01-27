New York Daily News Managing Editor Rob Moore was suspended Friday amid a sexual harassment investigation and reports that he punished employees who complained about him to the newspaper’s human relations department.

Sources in the newsroom confirmed Moore’s suspension, which followed a HuffPost report that detailed his aggressive and inappropriate management tactics, corroborated by more than 20 current and former staffers. NPR reported last week that a harassment complaint had been filed against Moore in December.

READ THE INVESTIGATION: NY Daily News Editor Accused Of Harassment Fostered A Culture Of Silence

Earlier this week, the Daily News’ new corporate parent, Tronc, launched an investigation into Moore after NPR asked the company about a sexual harassment complaint lodged against him in December. He’d reportedly just been interviewed to become the newspaper’s new editor-in-chief.

Alexander “Doc” Jones, who edits the paper’s Sunday edition, was led out of the newsroom on Thursday and suspended over separate allegations of sexual harassment. The complaints against Jones included multiple claims that he forcibly kissed some of his employees, former staffers said.