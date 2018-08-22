NYC Newspapers Taunt Trump Over Growing Legal Troubles

Two of the daily newspapers in President Donald Trump’s hometown of New York City hit him hard on Wednesday over the latest legal troubles faced by one-time members of his inner circle.

On Tuesday, Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to illegally interfering in the 2016 presidential election “at the direction of a candidate for federal office,” ostensibly Trump. In addition, Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted on eight counts, including five charges of tax fraud.

The New York Daily News went with a spin on “All The President’s Men,” the book on Watergate by Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, who covered the scandal for the Washington Post:

New York Daily News

The New York Post opted for a rhyming jab: