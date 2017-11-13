NYC Transport Replaces ‘Ladies And Gentlemen’ With Gender-Neutral Announcements

New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is retiring its use of “ladies and gentlemen” in favor of some awesome gender-neutral terminology.
According to local news outlet PIX11, MTA subway conductors and bus drivers will address commuters as “passengers,” “riders” and “everyone.” Pre-recorded messages will be updated to comply with the new policy.
“We’re fundamentally changing the way we talk with riders to give them better and clearer information,” MTA spokesperson Jon Weinstein told PIX11 on Friday.
Some people were unhappy with what they called the “politically correct” move, while others tweeted their support of the new policy.
In July, London transportation made a similar move and eliminated gendered greetings from the London Tube’s announcements. “We want everyone to feel welcome on our transport network,” Mark Evers, director of customer strategy at Transport for London, said about the change.
Now that we’ve covered gender-neutral terminology, maybe we can tackle those MTA delays.
