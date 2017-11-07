2 NYPD Detectives Quit After Being Charged in Rape Investigation

Two New York Police Department detectives have quit their jobs after being charged with raping and kidnapping an 18-year-old in their custody, The Associated Press reports.

Detectives Eddie Martins, 37, and Richard Hall, 33, were arrested last week on a 50-count indictment that included included rape, official misconduct and kidnapping charges. Martins and Hall resigned ahead of an internal administrative trial set for Thursday.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill released a statement Monday that said he would have fired both officers had they been found guilty at the internal trial.

“And I would have done so on behalf of every NYPD cop, because we owe the communities we serve ― as well as the honest, hardworking men and women of this department ― nothing less,” the commissioner’s statement read.

The detectives still face criminal trial on the multiple charges in the Kings County Supreme Court in Brooklyn.

Martins and Hall were accused of detaining the woman in a police van after finding her in possession of marijuana and anti-anxiety pills. Prosecutor Frank DeGaetano’s statement in court said that Martins forced the woman to perform oral sex on him and then raped her while Hall drove the van. Afterward, the prosecutor said, the detectives switched places, and Hall forced himself on the woman.