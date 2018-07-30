Former President Barack Obama and his administration’s vice president, Joe Biden, appeared in public together on Monday, grabbing lunch at a bakery in Washington.

“Look who stopped by @DogTagBakery for lunch today!” the Georgetown establishment tweeted. As part of its business model, the bakery focuses on providing disabled veterans, military spouses and military caregivers civilian work experience and lessons on entrepreneurship, according to its website.

A video passed along by a Twitter user (see below) shows Obama following Biden’s lead in ordering a ham and cheese sandwich. “Give the boss one of those, too,” Biden is heard to say.

Obama also asked for a fennel salad, and they got a slice of cake.

Initially rivals for the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination, the two ex-senators developed a tight working relationship and friendship after Obama tapped Biden to be his running mate. The bond that was evident during their eight years in the White House spurred countless internet memes about their “bromance,” which seems intact post-presidency.

Obama and Biden haven’t made a joint public appearance since they left office in early 2017. And the former president, whose family stayed in Washington, has kept a relatively low profile ― to the chagrin of some Democratic officials.

Obama was spotted with his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, rockin’ it out on Saturday at a Beyoncé and Jay Z concert just outside the nation’s capital. And Monday’s lunch comes after Biden said earlier this month that he is contemplating a 2020 presidential run.

“I know I have to make up my mind and I have to do it by January,” Biden said at a forum in Bogota, Colombia.

Onlookers and social media users alike wondered what Obama and Biden chatted about as they ate at one of the bakery’s booths.

“Maybe a crumbling DNC? Or Metro shutdowns?” one Twitter user speculated, referring to the Democratic National Committee and Washington’s problem-plagued subway system.