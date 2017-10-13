Here's What REALLY Happened When The Obamas Vacationed With Richard Branson

On the last night they had the delightful idea of holding a party for all the staff on Necker and Moskito [Island] they had come into contact with. Alongside [Branson’s daughter Holly] and myself, they were the first up onto the bar dancing with us, getting the party going, making everybody feel at home and welcome. There were a couple of local women who looked a bit lonely on the sidelines, watching other people enjoying themselves. Barack and Michelle made a point of going over to them, inviting them into the group and dancing with them. They made time for everybody.