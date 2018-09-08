Obama Was Once Escorted Out Of Disneyland For Smoking

Barack Obama has recalled the moment he was kicked out of Disneyland as a teenager for smoking on the theme park’s gondolas after a Kool & The Gang concert.

Speaking in Anaheim, California at a rally for Democratic congressional candidates, the former president joked that he was “ashamed” at his behavior.

“These were cigarettes, people. Terrible thing … but at the time I’m a teenager, I’m rebellious,” he said.

“As we’re coming in, there are these two very large Disneyland police officers and they say, ‘Sir, can you come with us?’ and they escorted us out of Disneyland … This is a true story everybody. I was booted from the Magic Kingdom.”

Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Robert Iger, tweeted on Saturday that Obama would always be welcomed back to the theme park “as long as he doesn’t smoke!”