Obama Calls For 'Common-Sense' Gun Laws After Florida School Shooting

But instead of tightening lax gun laws, Congress is looking into loosening some restrictions further.

President Donald Trump has spoken vaguely about the need to curb shootings, saying after the Las Vegas massacre in October that the U.S. would start “talking about gun laws as time goes by.”

But on Thursday, Trump focused on reports that the gunman was “mentally disturbed” and didn’t even mention guns in his first public remarks about the slaughter. He suggested in a tweet that teachers and students could have done more to prevent the attack.