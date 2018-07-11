Obama Photographer Pete Souza's New Book Cover Brings The Shade

Former White House photographer Pete Souza has revealed the cover of his upcoming photo book, and it is shady.
The official photographer to presidents Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan shared the cover for his upcoming book, “Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents,” on Instagram. The image shows Obama rocking a pair of sunglasses printed with the American flag.
Souza has gained a large following on Instagram for throwing shade at President Donald Trump by posting pictures of Obama with salty captions directed at his successor.
“If ‘OBAMA: An Intimate Portrait’ is a coffee table book, then SHADE is an every table book,” Souza wrote, comparing his previous book to the new one. “If you’ve been following my Instagram feed since the last inauguration, then you have an idea what this book is about (but of course there will be some surprises).”
Souza previously announced the book in May. Set for an Oct. 16 release, it will “vividly show where we are as a country contrasted with where we were,” he said at the time.
In that same post, Souza wrote:
I have been distressed by the barrage of lies and hateful comments emanating from the current administration on a daily basis. We have a president who clearly does not understand democracy and the rule of law. To him, a critical news story is fake news, and our intelligence agencies are all corrupt. His presidency has become a reality game show, with his primal need to achieve ratings and wins–for himself. He does not respect women, minorities and immigrants.
“My commentary on Instagram has been subtle, sometimes humorous, and certainly more respectful than his commentary on Twitter,” Souza added.
If his social media presence is anything to go on, we can be sure that Souza’s book will do things like troll Trump and remind us what a president who respects women looks like.
See a few of his posts below.