Obama Photographer Pete Souza's New Book Cover Brings The Shade

Former White House photographer Pete Souza has revealed the cover of his upcoming photo book, and it is shady.

The official photographer to presidents Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan shared the cover for his upcoming book, “Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents,” on Instagram. The image shows Obama rocking a pair of sunglasses printed with the American flag.

Souza has gained a large following on Instagram for throwing shade at President Donald Trump by posting pictures of Obama with salty captions directed at his successor.

“If ‘OBAMA: An Intimate Portrait’ is a coffee table book, then SHADE is an every table book,” Souza wrote, comparing his previous book to the new one. “If you’ve been following my Instagram feed since the last inauguration, then you have an idea what this book is about (but of course there will be some surprises).”