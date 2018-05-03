POLITICS
Obama Photographer Baits Donald Trump With Jerry Seinfeld Throwback Snap

"Back in the day when a comedian was a welcome intrusion in Washington."
By Lee Moran

Pete Souza, the White House photographer under former President Barack Obama, has waded into the controversy over comedian Michelle Wolf’s jokes at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner with a gag of his own.

The shutterbug baited President Donald Trump over his criticism of Wolf’s jokes with this old snap of Jerry Seinfeld knocking at the Oval Office window:

“Back in the day when a comedian was a welcome intrusion in Washington,” Souza captioned the image.

Souza took the picture in December 2015, when Seinfeld visited the White House to shoot “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” with then-President  Obama.

Check out the trailer here:

Last week, Souza mocked Trump after the president said he was too busy “to be running out looking for presents” for first lady Melania Trump’s 48th birthday.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
