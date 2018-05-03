Pete Souza, the White House photographer under former President Barack Obama, has waded into the controversy over comedian Michelle Wolf’s jokes at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner with a gag of his own.

The shutterbug baited President Donald Trump over his criticism of Wolf’s jokes with this old snap of Jerry Seinfeld knocking at the Oval Office window:

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on May 2, 2018 at 8:54am PDT

“Back in the day when a comedian was a welcome intrusion in Washington,” Souza captioned the image.

Souza took the picture in December 2015, when Seinfeld visited the White House to shoot “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” with then-President Obama.

Check out the trailer here: