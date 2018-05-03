Pete Souza, the White House photographer under former President Barack Obama, has waded into the controversy over comedian Michelle Wolf’s jokes at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner with a gag of his own.
The shutterbug baited President Donald Trump over his criticism of Wolf’s jokes with this old snap of Jerry Seinfeld knocking at the Oval Office window:
“Back in the day when a comedian was a welcome intrusion in Washington,” Souza captioned the image.
Souza took the picture in December 2015, when Seinfeld visited the White House to shoot “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” with then-President Obama.
Check out the trailer here:
Last week, Souza mocked Trump after the president said he was too busy “to be running out looking for presents” for first lady Melania Trump’s 48th birthday.