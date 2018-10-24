Obama Speechwriter Zings Democrats With Migrant Caravan Claims Takedown

A former speechwriter for President Barack Obama zinged Democrats as he addressed unfounded claims that are being made by President Donald Trump and other Republicans about the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” Jon Lovett pretended to agree with the right-wing conspiracy theory that leading Democrats, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, were organizing the thousands of people from Central America heading for the U.S. because they wanted their votes.

“I love the idea Democrats are organizing voters in Honduras when we can’t even organize voters in Pennsylvania,” Lovett told host Stephen Colbert.

Lovett, who appeared alongside his fellow “Pod Save America” podcasters Tommy Vietor and Jon Favreau, also urged people not to look at polls as the November midterms approach.

“It doesn’t matter what the early votes look like, it doesn’t what the polls look like, we could lose everything,” he said. “We lost everything two years ago, we could lose everything again. Oh my God.”