Ocasio-Cortez Pops Up In Donkey Kong Twitch Stream To Raise Money For Transgender Kids

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) stunned viewers when she called into a Twitch stream during a Donkey Kong 64 marathon game session Sunday to help raise money for transgender kids.

British YouTube star Hbomberguy — nee Harry Brewis — aims to play the entire classic 1999 Donkey Kong adventure game in a session that began Friday to raise money for the charity Mermaids, which supports transgender young people.

AOC pitched the fundraising game session on Twitter — then called in. “Thank you so, so much for calling in,” Brewis said. “How’s it going over there? The government is shut down?”

Ocasio-Cortez explained that it was the “longest government shutdown in history” and that airport agents and food inspectors weren’t getting paid. “It’s kind of a mess right now and we’re doing everything that we can,” she said.

The gamer’s advice: “Keep fighting. I think what you’re doing is phenomenal.”

dude, @AOC called into a Twitch stream tonight pic.twitter.com/KNxSWt2kzB — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) January 20, 2019

By late Sunday Brewis had raised $340,000 for the charity thanks in part to the New York City congresswoman.

“Who knew when we woke up this morning that we’d be tweeted by Cher and have Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drop in?” Mermaids tweeted.

Who knew when we woke up this morning that we’d be tweeted by Cher and have Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drop in on the livestream @Hbomberguy started to raise money for Mermaids - currently topping $275,000!#LoveWins 💕https://t.co/shT1rY0FiM — Mermaids 🧜🏻‍♀️ (@Mermaids_Gender) January 21, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez’s participation in the innovative fundraiser presented a radical contrast between political parties Sunday. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have come under attack because she’s teaching art at a Christian school that bans all LGBTQ students, employees and families. Pence has defended his wife, calling criticism of her support for the school “offensive.”