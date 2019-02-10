Fox News' Jeanine Pirro Rails Against Green New Deal In Wild 'Cows Farting' Rant

Judge Jeanine Pirro launched into a mockery-loaded rant against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y) Green New Deal, fixating primarily on cow farts.

Reviewing the economic and environmental plan in her opening monologue Saturday, Pirro noted that it aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The reason for the use of the term “net” rather than just “zero,” she explained, was that “they’re not sure they’ll be able to get rid of bovine flatulence, a.k.a. cows farting.”

The talking point was accompanied by a dramatic graphic involving Earth being busted into pieces by a fiery explosion caused by a cow―an image perhaps best understood by viewing the clip below:

“These emissions from cows are a concern to the left because these bovine emissions have an environmental impact and the methane gas produced by the bovine flatulence contributes to the greenhouse gases that contributes to global warming,” Pirro added incredulously. “Need I say more?”

Despite her shocked tone, the judge wasn’t wrong. A summary of the deal released last week echoes exactly those remarks.

“We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast,” it reads.

According to a 2011 United Nations report, methane produced by livestock is responsible for nearly 40 percent of greenhouse gasses within the agricultural industry.

While the deal is also being led by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and has received support from key Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y), Cory Booker (N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Kamala Harris (Calif.), it has been met with pushback from Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) who appeared in a recent Politico interview to be unaware of the bill’s name.