It didn’t happen too often, but a few of President Donald Trump’s remarks at the State of the Union on Tuesday night drew applause from some Democratic lawmakers.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not one of them ― and she’s making no apologies for maintaining stony-faced silence for much of the speech.

Several conservatives slammed her on Twitter, including Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, who was a speechwriter to President Ronald Reagan.

Noonan called it a “rare bad moment” for Ocasio-Cortez, saying the freshman lawmaker looked “not spirited, warm and original as usual but sullen, teenaged and at a loss.”

Ocasio-Cortez fired back:

Why should I be “spirited and warm” for this embarrassment of a #SOTU?



Tonight was an unsettling night for our country. The president failed to offer any plan, any vision at all, for our future.



We’re flying without a pilot. And I‘m not here to comfort anyone about that fact. https://t.co/7bu3QXFMnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 6, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez did break her poker face at least once: When Trump gave a shout-out to the record number of women now serving in Congress.

Many of those lawmakers stood and cheered for each other, including Ocasio-Cortez, and others rose to applaud them.

After the speech, she slammed Trump’s comments overall and specifically his remarks about socialism.

“America will never be a socialist country,” Trump declared.

That didn’t sit well with the democratic socialist lawmaker.