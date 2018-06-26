Top Democratic House Member Loses Seat To Progressive Newcomer In Huge Upset

In the biggest primary upset of 2018, powerful Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.) lost his seat to progressive political newcomer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday.

Crowley is the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, and he’s often named as a future leader of the party, should Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) retire one day.

The victory for Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Latina candidate with modest resources and views that easily make her one of the most left-wing members of Congress, would be significant under any circumstances. That she won against Crowley, the House Democratic Caucus chairman and a leading candidate for Speaker, is nothing short of remarkable. It was the first time Crowley faced a serious primary challenge in 14 years.

Her win is the most historic ouster of a congressional leader since former GOP Majority Leader Eric Cantor lost his Virginia seat to tea party challenger Dave Brat in June 2014.

New York’s 14th congressional district is heavily Democratic, and Ocasio-Cortez is expected to win in November. Her GOP opponent is Anthony Pappas, a St. John’s University professor. People in the district, which covers parts of Queens and the Bronx, tend to vote overwhelmingly Democratic ― with Crowley garnering 82 percent of the vote in 2016.

The 14th district, which has parts of Queens and the Bronx, is one of the most diverse in the country, with majority minority composition.

“Our district is overwhelmingly people of color, it’s working class, it’s very immigrant ― and it hasn’t had the representation we’ve needed,” Ocasio, a second-generation Puerto Rican told HuffPost earlier this month. Crowley, 56, who hails from a middle-class Irish family, has been in Congress for nearly two decades.

In beating the incumbent, the progressive millennial, who has never held elected office, also scored a victory for the wave of women running for office since President Donald Trump’s election ― following other notable primary victories so far for Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Lupe Valdez in Texas.

It's time for a New York that works for all of us.



On June 26th, we can make it happen - but only if we have the #CourageToChange.



It's time to get to work. Please retweet this video and sign up to knock doors + more at https://t.co/kacKFI9RtI to bring our movement to Congress. pic.twitter.com/aqKMjovEjZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) May 30, 2018

Ocasio’s progressive platform includes ideas like a $15 minimum wage and Medicare for all, which have become more mainstream among Democratic Party leaders in recent years, as well as more radical proposals, like abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and having a federal job guarantee.

Ocasio-Cortez’s victory is the biggest electoral coup to date for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and his network of allied groups.

Ocasio-Cortez was an organizer for Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, and Justice Democrats, a left-leaning group formed by former Sanders staffers, was one of her earliest boosters. Our Revolution, a group Sanders founded as a successor to his campaign, also backed her.

Ocasio-Cortez will also be the only current member of Congress who is a dues-paying member of Democratic Socialists of America.

The newcomer won despite her campaign coffers lagging far behind Crowley’s: At the start of the month, she had about $250,000 raised to her name, compared to about $1.5 million for Crowley.

Ocasio’s touted her working-class roots and her campaign’s refusal to take corporate money in her bid to win voters over to her grassroots campaign.

“I’m not running from the left; I’m running from the bottom,” the Bronx-born candidate told HuffPost earlier this month. “I’m running in fierce advocacy for working-class New Yorkers.”

Republicans immediately gloated at the results -- even though the party has almost no shot at taking the seat.

“Democrats have spent millions rigging primaries across the country but couldn’t spare a dime for poor Joe Crowley tonight,” said NRCC spokesman Matt Gorman. “House Democrats, hoping for a post-Pelosi era, are now left leaderless. The only person happier tonight than Nancy Pelosi is the NRCC.”

RELATED COVERAGE How This Young Latina Candidate Is Shaking Up A New York Congressional Race

Ocasio’s team made it a point to not take corporate PAC money, while Crowley accepted donations from corporate PACs and companies’ employees or owners. While about two-thirds of Ocasio’s campaign donations so far have been small, under-$200 contributions, less than 1 percent of Crowley’s funds were.

“I see people like me, who thought someone like me couldn’t be in politics,” Ocasio told HuffPost earlier this month. “[They] now are saying, ‘Oh, wait, I don’t need to take money from corporations to run. Maybe I’ll run, too.’”