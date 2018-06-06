STYLE & BEAUTY
'Ocean's 8' Cast Shuts Down The Red Carpet

All the best looks from Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and more.
By Carly Ledbetter

Talk about stealing the show ― literally and figuratively. 

The criminal cast members of “Ocean’s 8” showed up in their best and (in the case of Sarah Paulson) their brightest at the movie’s world premiere in New York City on Tuesday night. 

Rihanna looked stunning in a shimmery, metallic number from Clare Waight Keller’s “The Hunger” collection for Givenchy. If Waight Keller’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she designed Meghan Markle’s wedding gown.

The singer, actress and burgeoning beauty mogul accessorized with jewels from Bvlgari and carried a matching clutch. Her makeup ― from her purple lips to her glowing highlighter ― was done with Fenty Beauty by Rihanna products. 

Michael Ostuni via Getty Images
Rihanna even color-coordinated her nails with her dress and clutch.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Other members of the cast also showed up in their red-carpet best. Paulson’s neon yellow (or green, depending on how you look at it) Prada dress was one of the boldest choices of the night.

Awkwafina looked angelic in a delicate, cream-colored Reem Acra dress with a matching cape, while Cate Blanchett went with crazy colorful in her patterned, Missoni suit. 

Check out all the gorgeous looks from the premiere below:  

  • The 'Ocean's 8' cast
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Sarah Paulson
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Awkwafina
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Mindy Kaling
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Cate Blanchett
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Rihanna
    Michael Ostuni via Getty Images
  • Anne Hathaway
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Sandra Bullock
    Michael Stewart via Getty Images
  • Helena Bonham Carter
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Hamish Bowles and Anna Wintour
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • James Corden
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Tyler Winklevoss and Cameron Winklevoss
    EMPICS Entertainment
  • Adriana Lima
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

