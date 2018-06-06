'Ocean's 8' Cast Shuts Down The Red Carpet

Talk about stealing the show ― literally and figuratively.

The criminal cast members of “Ocean’s 8” showed up in their best and (in the case of Sarah Paulson) their brightest at the movie’s world premiere in New York City on Tuesday night.

Rihanna looked stunning in a shimmery, metallic number from Clare Waight Keller’s “The Hunger” collection for Givenchy. If Waight Keller’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she designed Meghan Markle’s wedding gown.

The singer, actress and burgeoning beauty mogul accessorized with jewels from Bvlgari and carried a matching clutch. Her makeup ― from her purple lips to her glowing highlighter ― was done with Fenty Beauty by Rihanna products.

Michael Ostuni via Getty Images Rihanna attends 'Ocean's 8' world premiere in New York City on June 5.

Rihanna even color-coordinated her nails with her dress and clutch.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Those details.

Other members of the cast also showed up in their red-carpet best. Paulson’s neon yellow (or green, depending on how you look at it) Prada dress was one of the boldest choices of the night.

Awkwafina looked angelic in a delicate, cream-colored Reem Acra dress with a matching cape, while Cate Blanchett went with crazy colorful in her patterned, Missoni suit.

Check out all the gorgeous looks from the premiere below: