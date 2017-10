Beth DeLuca

"My wife and I just got married on Oct. 21 in Livermore, California. We were planning on getting married in Napa and just 10 days before, the fires forced us to relocate. We were heartbroken. We had people coming from all over the country and we didn't want to postpone. The amazing people at The Purple Orchid saved the day with just a week to spare. We reorganized with their help and it made for an perfect day. We feel so blessed and were thrilled that our wedding dreams came true." --